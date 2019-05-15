GODFREY - Three TCAY coaches - Desiree Turner, Sandy Budde, and Nancy Miller - are heading to Chicago next week to get some tips from gold medalists.

The coaches plan to relay the information they obtain and tips back to youth on the Tidalwaves team.

Above, the Tidalwave Coaches are proudly displaying their first place Small Team trophy at the Heartland YMCA Championships. (L to R) Desiree Turner, Sandy Budde, Jen Roth, Nancy Miller, Shelby Roth, and Garth Akal. Missing from the picture is Kari Wineland.

TCAY's Head Coach Nancy Miller said the coaches seminar this weekend is an opportunity to strengthen the group's coaching skills.

"We will learn new ways to communicate the strokes and accompanying skills in new and different ways," she said. "I am so excited to have the opportunity to personally 'pick the brains' of some of the world's best coaches. Also, the Olympics gold medalists who will be present should offer inspiring ideas we will bring home to help motivate as well as instruct our swimmers."

