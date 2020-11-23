GODFREY - Residents are reminded to use their Godfrey Stimulus Vouchers before Dec. 31st, 2020.

The Godfrey Stimulus Program has been very successful, putting nearly $400,000 back into the Godfrey economy for local businesses. This program was done in partnership between Riverbender.com and the Village of Godfrey. It allowed shoppers the ability to purchase half-price vouchers to many area restaurants and retail stores.

The offers cannot be extended beyond the 31st of December 2020, so please use them between now and the end of the year.

Riverbender.com Owner John Hentrich said he would like to again thank Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick for the program and all the participating businesses and shoppers.

Funding for the program was made possible through allocations from the Godfrey Business District, which was established in 2011. Within the business district, retailers collect an additional 1% sales tax. The additional sales tax is then used to fund economic development initiatives within the business district.

“This was an opportunity to get some of those dollars directly back to the businesses and residents who had paid into the district,” said Mayor Mike McCormick.

There were 32 businesses participating in the program. Many of the business owners; as well as residents have expressed a great deal of appreciation for the infusion of cash flow provided by the community gift card program.

