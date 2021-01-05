GODFREY - Tony’s Ranch House restaurant at 3330 Godfrey Road in Godfrey is a long-standing family business since 1960. The Village of Godfrey Stimulus Voucher Program partnership between the Village of Godfrey/Riverbender.com has worked wonders, said Mary Mathews, one of the family owners. Other owners are John Vambaketes and A.J. Vambaketes.

“The Village of Godfrey Stimulus Voucher program was brilliant for both businesses and the people of Godfrey,” Mary said. “It also affected all businesses, from restaurants to hair and nail salons, to a donut shop to the meat market, etc. “At Christmas time, it was not only helping businesses, but the people buying gift cards at half price, so it was helping everybody. I have had a lot of friends buy them then go out and get something to eat.”

Mary said she is proud to say she lives in Godfrey and extremely happy the village has a mayor in Mike McCormick and a Village Board that sincerely cares about the businesses.

She also commended Riverbender.com's John Hentrich and staff for putting in "a ton of work" on the stimulus voucher project.

“It is a community thing where everybody has come together," she said. "I hope everybody in our community will continue to support our businesses during the COVID-19 Pandemic to help us get through this time. Godfrey is a great community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mary said she loves working with her family each day at Tony's Ranch House and that most people don’t get a chance to do it. She said the family is very tight-knit.

The Ranch House fried chicken, cheeseburger, and fries, and pizza are some of their top sellers. Greek Night once a month on the last Wednesday of the month is always a "huge success," she said. She said on that day, all her grandma's homemade recipes are served and they do all the cooking themselves.

To order from Tony’s Ranch House, contact (618) 466-9734, or stop by the location at 3330 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

Also visit the Tony's Ranch House Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/tonysranchhouse

Half-Price vouchers are still available for purchase at https://deals.riverbender.com/

The Godfrey Voucher Program has enabled shoppers the ability to purchase half-price vouchers to many restaurants and retail stores and the dollars go directly back into businesses. Funding for the program was made possible through allocations from the Godfrey Business District, established in 2011. Within the business district, retailers collected an additional 1 percent sales tax. The additional sales tax is used to fund economic development initiatives within the business district.

More like this: