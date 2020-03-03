GODFREY - Looking for some fun for the whole family? Godfrey Parks and Recreation is currently accepting registration for many upcoming programs. These programs include Riverbend Baseball/Softball League, Spring Rookie Soccer, 6v6 Co-ed Volleyball, and Mother-Son Bowling. Registration for the 2020 Tennis Clinic and Rookie Baseball will begin on March 1, 2020. Stop by our office at 6810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey or register today online at www.godfreyil.org.

The Riverbend Baseball/Softball League is targeted towards kids ages 5-14 years, beginning with T-ball and growing through 14U Baseball/Softball. Spring Rookie Soccer and Rookie Baseball teach kids ages 3-5 years the fundamentals of the sport. 6v6 Co-ed Volleyball is for kids in 5th- 8th grade that is interested in working with their friends to learn the sport of volleyball while also teaching themselves the fundamentals. The 2020 Tennis Clinic is set up for ages 5-17 years and has sections for beginner to advanced tennis skill levels. Mother-Son Bowling is an event held by Godfrey and Alton Parks and Recreation Departments and is a chance for mothers and sons to spend one on one time together while also being active. This is a popular event and is packed with food and fun at Bowl Haven Lanes!

NEW THIS SUMMER! For the first time, Godfrey Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Summer Day Camp for kids entering K-6th Grade. Our camp will focus on education and being active outdoors, fun-filled field trips, and more, all while offering supervision for your children! The camp will be held at a local elementary school Monday-Friday from June 1-July 17, 2020. Registration will begin in March and we will be holding an Open House on May 30, 2020.

For more information on any upcoming event or programs, please contact the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at 618-466-1483

