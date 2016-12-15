GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey is currently accepting registrations for the 2017 Cheerleading Clinic for boys and girls ages 3 years through 5th grade. Participants will learn cheers, jumps voice projection and other cheer techniques. Cheerleaders will have six practices beginning February 4th and the program will end with a performance at the March Madness Youth Basketball Tournament at Lewis & Clark College.

Registration will continue through January 13th at a rate of $40 for Godfrey residents and $50 for non-residents. Participants may register online at www.godfreyil.org or in person at the Parks and Recreation office @ 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL.

Dads and daughters are invited to put on their dancing shoes and step out together for a fun Valentine’s event at this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance. The event is open to fathers and father figures (fathers, brothers, uncles, grandpas) and their daughters ages 3-12 years. Cost is $25 per couple and $5 per extra daughter.

Office registration may be completed through Friday, February 3, 2017 at Godfrey Parks and Recreation, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey or Alton Parks and Recreation Office @ 2 Emma Kaus Ln, Alton, IL.

Online registration is also available through Sunday, February 5, 2017 via the Godfrey website www.godfreyil.org or the Alton website www.cityofaltonil.com. For further information please call 618-466-1483 or 618-463-3580.

