GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the upcoming events and activities:

Registration for the Youth Little League Baseball/Softball season has begun and early registration for all age divisions. Early registrations for all leagues will continue through February 9, 2018. Regular registration for t-ball and pitching machine league will from February 12th through March 9th. Regular registration for Minors, Majors and Juniors (traveling teams) will end on February 23rd. So register now!

There are still some openings available in our youth cheerleading clinic for ages 3 years through 5th grade. Registration is $45 for Godfrey residents and $55 for non-residents of Godfrey. Online register at www.godfreyil.org or in the parks office at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

We are taking registrations for the 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance for girls ages 3-12 years of age along with an adult male figure (fathers, brothers, grandpas, uncles). Cost is $30 per couple and $10 for additional daughter. Advanced registration is required for this event. Office registration ends Friday, February 2nd or online registration will continue until February 4th or until the maximum number of participants is reached/whichever occurs first. On-line registration via www.godfreyil.org or www.cityofaltonil.com or you may register in either the Alton or Godfrey Parks office. This is a first-come, first serve event.

Get a table of friends together and test your MUSIC trivia at the annual Southern IL Parks and Rec Association MUSIC TRIVIA night to be held on Saturday, February 16th at Best Western Premier, in Alton. Register via email at roxparkrec@gmail.com, cost is $130 per table, max 10 people per table. Cash bar, bring your own snacks!

For a complete list of our current and upcoming activities and special events, please visit our website at www.godfreyil.org, like us on Facebook, or call our office.

