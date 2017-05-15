GODFREY - The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is registering participants for the following sports programs:

Fall Youth Soccer League for youth in grades Kindergarten through 8th. This year the Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to expand the grade levels to include a 7th & 8th grade league. Participants may register now through June 23rd at a rate of $45 for Godfrey residents and $55 for non-residents. Registrations may be done in person at the Parks office or via on-line at www.godfreyil.org.

The Rookie Baseball program for children ages 3-5 years. Registration continues through May 26th. This is a beginner program designed to develop motor skills, self-esteem and basic baseball skills!

Youth Summer Tennis Clinic for players of all skill levels. Players must be age 5 by the start of the clinic which will begin June 6. Registrations will continue through May 26th at a cost of $40 for Godfrey residents and $50 for non-residents. Participants must provide their own tennis racket for the clinic.

The Parks and Recreation Department is currently looking for vendors for the upcoming Family Fun Fest to be held at Glazebrook Park on Tuesday, July 4th. Interested vendors should contact the Parks office at 618-466-1483 for further information.

More information about these programs or Parks activities by calling 618-466-1483, on the Village website at www.godfreyil.org, or on the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.

