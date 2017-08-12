GODFREY - Kim Caughran and the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department keep not only adults but children of all ages busy each summer with programs coordinated by the organization.

Caughran believes having a strong park and recreation department is one of the keys to a successful community and drawing new people in to the village.

“She has built the park and rec department into something special,” McCormick said. “We have grown all of our programs. When she came aboard a lot of our programs for youth had dwindled, but she has done nothing but build them back up with hard work.”

Coming up in the fall, the Godfrey Fall Corn Festival will take place. The Great Godfrey Maze is always a fall attack. Movies in the Park are also popular, along with the annual triathlon and Family Fun Fest.

The fireworks display on the evening of the Fourth of July always draws a large crowd. During the Family Fun Fest, awards were presented to some of the park and recreation department’s summer baseball and softball programs. The baseball and softball programs are keys to the summer programing with Godfrey Park and Rec.

This past summer’s Family Fun Fest was a smash again, with a great turnout, large number of vendors and “well-behaved crowd,” as Caughran describes it.

Article continues after sponsor message

McCormick describes Godfrey’s various parks as simply beautiful, an attraction to anyone considering moving to the village.

“We offer nice facilities at Glazebrook, Homer Adams and Lavista Park,” he said. “We have nice sports facilities and we are always working on them. Lavista is great for biking, jogging and walking.”

The recent Fourth of July Family Fest was a huge success, McCormick said.

“The Family Fest has grown to a point where every parking place in the lot was full last year,” he said. “Some drove to the Lewis and Clark Community College and Monticello Plaza lots to come. We have many within a half-mile area who like sitting on their back porch and watching the wonderful fireworks.”

Jessica Wiedman is the recreation supervisor for Godfrey Parks and Rec.

For more info about Godfrey Park and Rec, contact (618) 466-3324.

More like this: