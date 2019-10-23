GODFREY — The Village of Godfrey held a ribbon-cutting at Robert E. Glazebrook Park Baseball/Softball Fields on Wednesday, October 23, which is located on Stamper Lane in Godfrey.



Mayor McCormick said that he is extremely pleased that this improvement project will benefit the entire community and was completed with grant money received from the Metro East Parks District and Madison County, along with village video gaming revenue.



The new LED lighting/lens technology is extremely energy efficient and specifically designed to cast light directly on the playing field which reduces the “scatter effect” of light pollution that used to be common with older ballpark lighting systems.



Mayor McCormick felt that while it was important that they improve the after-dusk sports play venue capability for the parks, it was also important to look out for the environment by using this new advanced energy-efficient LED technology that is designed to reduce light pollution and keep energy costs low.

