Godfrey Offers Market Research Service To Local Businesses
GODFREY - In continuing to find ways to be supportive of small businesses in Godfrey, the Village is offering a free service that can assists owners and managers in determining better ways to identify and reach new customers. With the use of geo-fencing technology, the Village of Godfrey can run a mobile insight report for a local business.
The technology allows a parameter to be drawn around a business’s location. Once that parameter has been established, data from cell phone pings is tracked and a report generated. The report provides information that includes aggregate information on geographic areas of where customers are located, work-time travel destinations, average market drive times, and life styles of customers; and potential customers.
The report can tell a Godfrey business operator were the bulk of customers are living. In some cases a small business might be attracting most of the customers from Godfrey; or, maybe a certain percentage is coming from Godfrey and then Jerseyville or Edwardsville or Alton. The program can also determine what percentage of customers, or potential customers, are driving a certain amount of time to reach the place of business.
This type of information, allows the business operators to make better decisions promoting their business. For example, the chart to the left shows a portion of people entering into a business’s geo-fence are located in Jerseyville. With such information, the operator might make a decision to focus more promotional efforts in the Jerseyville area.
