EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Emily Johnson Nielsen has been hired and sworn in as the Civil Division Chief for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“We’re pleased to have Emily as our new Civil Division Chief,” Haine said. “With her wealth of experience in civil litigation and local government law and her strong ties to the local community, she will make her a great addition to our team.”

Before joining the State’s Attorney’s office, Nielsen served as managing partner of Hunter & Johnson, P.C. in Alton. She is a native of Godfrey and a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis before earning her Juris Doctor from the Southern Illinois University School of Law. Nielsen is a member of the Alton-Wood River Bar Association, the Madison County Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the Missouri Bar.

