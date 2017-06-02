GODFREY - The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department recently hosted the Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run skills local competition on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

The winners of the Pitching, Hitting, Running and All-Around Champion categories advanced to the Sectional competition which was held in Vandalia, IL on Saturday, May 13th and Godfrey’s own Alex Siatos was one of the three winners with the highest scores in all of the sectionals.

Alex will be advancing to compete in the Team Championship to be held at Busch Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in the morning prior to the Cardinals vs Phillies game. The 1st Place all-around team champion in each age group has the opportunity to advance to the National Finals in Miami, FL during MLB All-Star Week.

Alex’s mom, Susie Dalton stated, “Alex was super excited and surprised he had one of the 3 highest scores in order to advance to the Cardinals Team Championship. He said even if he doesn’t win, it’s an honor to be in the competition and play at Busch stadium.”

