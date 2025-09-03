GODFREY, Ill. — Mayor Michael J. McCormick vetoed Ordinance #27-2025, passed during the village board meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 2, 2025, citing concerns about overtaxing residents of Godfrey.

In a letter to the Village Trustees, McCormick referenced Illinois statutes 65 ILCS 5/6-4-2 and 65 ILCS 5/3.1-40-35 as the basis for his veto. He emphasized his conservative approach to taxation, stating, “I cannot support something like this” that would impose a 1 percent grocery tax on residents.

The ordinance sought to implement a 1 percent tax on groceries, a measure that some communities in the area have been extending. However, McCormick noted that Godfrey previously raised sales taxes on other items instead of groceries, aiming for a fair balance. He expressed confidence that eliminating the grocery tax would not harm village services, as the other sales tax increase would compensate for the lost revenue.

“This is the first time I have ever vetoed anything,” McCormick said. “Some of the people on the board feel the tax is necessary, but the staff at the Village of Godfrey feel we can get by without it. The state is raising taxes, and any relief we can provide is hopefully well-received by our residents.”

The mayor also pointed out that both the sales tax and grocery tax ordinances require state approval by October to remain effective into the next year. The other 1 percent sales tax increase on items excluding groceries has already been filed with the state.

