GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick released more information today about limb pickup from the recent storm that did significant damage to trees in the area.

"In response to the storm of June 17, 2022, that went through the Village of Godfrey, Mayor Mike McCormick has activated the Public Works Department to assist with pick-up and disposal of yard debris," the Village of Godfrey said today.

"Because employees are not permitted on private property, limbs and branches must be curbside and cannot be more than 8 inches in diameter.

"To assure pick-up, contact Godfrey’s Public Works Department at (618) 466-3133 to share your address; if no answer, please leave a message.

Pick-up will run from June 21, 2022, to June 28, 2022.

