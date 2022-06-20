Significant tree damage occurred in the area after Thursday night's storm.

GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick released more information today about limb pickup from the recent storm that did significant damage to trees in the area.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"In response to the storm of June 17, 2022, that went through the Village of Godfrey, Mayor Mike McCormick has activated the Public Works Department to assist with pick-up and disposal of yard debris," the Village of Godfrey said today.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Because employees are not permitted on private property, limbs and branches must be curbside and cannot be more than 8 inches in diameter.

"To assure pick-up, contact Godfrey’s Public Works Department at (618) 466-3133 to share your address; if no answer, please leave a message.

Pick-up will run from June 21, 2022, to June 28, 2022.

More like this:

Godfrey Approves Pierce Lane Guardrail, Holds Off On Roundabout
3 days ago
Lewis and Clark in Illinois, Discussion By Brad Winn, Historian, Set At Farley Music Hall In Elsah
Mar 4, 2025
YWCA Southwestern Illinois Selected As Freezing For Funds Fundraiser Recipient
5 days ago
Godfrey's Nancy Ferb Honored for Sales Excellence at Stampin’ Up! Convention
Mar 20, 2025
Alton High's David Reese Named Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of Month, He Excels At Excels In Academics/Athletics
Feb 25, 2025

 