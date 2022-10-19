GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said on Tuesday that unfortunately, electric rates are going to increase, but by staying with the electricity aggregation program, residents will still save money with lower rates than Ameren Illinois.

"The most important takeaway from this press release is, in order to participate in the aggregation program, or to continue participating in the program, do nothing," he said. "The Village of Godfrey, along with over 100 other Illinois communities, participates in the electric aggregation program. Homefield Energy, which has been the energy supplier since its inception, chose not to participate in the competitive bidding process for the next period beginning at the start of 2023."

On bid day, Constellation NewEnergy was locked in as the new supplier. Here’s what to expect:

"Residents will receive a notice from Ameren in the next few weeks stating that all customers will return to Ameren due to the aggregation expiring, THEN, DO NOTHING. In mid-December, Constellation NewEnergy will send notices to all residents announcing that they are the new energy supplier. At this time, customers can exercise their right to opt-out of the aggregation program and instead receive their energy from Ameren, THEN, DO NOTHING.

"About 15-20 days after that, Ameren will send a confirmation letter out to customers stating that customers are switching from Ameren to the new Village aggregation program with Constellation NewEnergy.

"It is important to note that with each mailing that is received, if you would like to remain in the aggregation program, DO NOTHING. You will automatically resume services sometime in January through the aggregation program and your energy supplier will be Constellation NewEnergy. The rate is 12.1% per kilo-watt hour (kWh) and will be locked in for the next two years. It’s a 275% increase to 12.1 cents per kWh. Our current aggregated rate in Godfrey is 4.4 cents per kWh.

“Given the rising costs and volatility of the market, I personally feel that remaining in the aggregation program is the wisest choice,” said Mayor McCormick.

