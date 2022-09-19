CHICAGO – The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at its Annual Business Meeting, held September 17, as part of the 109th IML Annual Conference at the Hilton Chicago.

The IML membership unanimously elected River Forest Village President Catherine M. Adduci to serve a one-year term as President. Also elected during the conference were Fairview Heights Mayor Mark T. Kupsky as First Vice President and Hazel Crest Village President Vernard L. Alsberry, Jr. as Second Vice President.

In addition to the officers, 35 Vice Presidents were elected to serve a one-year term, and six IML Past Presidents continue to serve, on the statewide organization’s Board of Directors. Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick was re-elected to serve as a Vice President.

“I am happy to continue my work with mayors from across the state to address the complex issues our communities face,” said McCormick. “By working together, we can successfully advocate for local government at the state and federal levels and help build stronger communities across Illinois.”

The Illinois Municipal League is the statewide organization representing local communities throughout Illinois. Founded in 1913, IML has worked continuously for the benefit of all 1,295 municipalities in Illinois to provide a formal voice on matters involving common interests.

