GODFREY - Village of Godfrey residents have received a letter in the mail from Homefield Energy, and my office has fielded calls about this over the past couple of weeks. While you may have already read a press release or two regarding Homefield and the electric aggregation program, I’d like to try to simplify things a bit more.

In 2012, there was a referendum on the ballot and voters chose to participate in electric municipal aggregation. Through a competitive bidding process, a supplier is chosen to provide electric service at the lowest rate possible. As of this time, there are almost 100 communities within the state of Illinois that use the same bidding process. Having that many communities participate helps to drive the rates down. The Village of Godfrey is one of only a few communities that have chosen 100% renewable energy, or green energy.

You received the recent mailing because it was time to once again bid the contract for the electric supplier and Homefield Energy has been locked in with a competitive, fixed rate guaranteed until December 2022.

Along with the letter, you should have received a yellow postcard.

If you are currently an Ameren customer and would like to remain with Ameren, you must opt-out by mailing in the postcard.

If you are currently a Homefield Energy customer and would like to switch to Ameren, you must mail in the postcard.

If you are currently a Homefield Energy customer and are happy with your service and rate, do nothing.

The yellow postcard does not require a stamp and all you have to do is drop it in the mail. It’s important to note that the Homefield mailing did not originate from the Village of Godfrey, and the Village of Godfrey does not receive any financial profit from your participation in the electric aggregate program.

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact my office at (618) 466-3324.

