GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick has an idea that will likely take hold set for Thursday night, April 2, in his village with a "Let's Light up Godfrey Tribute," to salute essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A Godfrey resident and good friend of mine reached out to me with a suggestion that I really like," McCormick said. "Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone turned on all their porch and yard lights in support of all the first responders, grocery workers, medical workers, transportation/delivery workers, and any other essential employees needed to keep our community going (and safe) during these difficult times? We plan to do this on Thursday night. Wouldn’t it be great to show our appreciation for what they do for our community?"

McCormick asked that people text or share this message on social media/Facebook to family and friends.

"Please join me on April 2 as we come together as a community for this 'small sign of appreciation' we can do as a group to show those who serve us, our gratitude for all they do for us," Mayor McCormick said.

