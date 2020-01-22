GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick would like to remind residents that while the village did recently dissolve the township offices last year, that they still provide service with inquiries regarding property assessment assistance, specifically to submit the “Senior Homestead Exemption” (Yellow cards) and provide other related assistance.

Village officials feel that there has been some misinformation circulating in the community regarding the village’s capability to assist residents in assessor related matters since the township was dissolved, and that some residents were even under the impression that they would have to go to the county offices in Edwardsville to submit the “yellow cards” for their exemption, receive assistance or to complete forms.

The village “assessor support” operations have been moved from the old township office to the Parks & Recreation Office area and requests for assistance are being handled by staff member Jacki Clayton who previously handled the same operations for the assessor’s office before it was dissolved. They have assistance capability, all necessary forms and a staff member ready to help, for further information on assessor related matters you can contact (618) 466-4919 or come to Godfrey Village hall (at the rear entrance) and go to the Parks & Recreation Window located at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035.

