Our Daily Show Interview! Mayor McCormick: Solicitors in Godfrey- From 8-3-23

GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick again issued a warning to residents to double-check any conversations with solicitors.

The mayor said there have been some ongoing complaints that some are still soliciting in the Village of Godfrey without a permit.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some solicitors have also been reported as not taking no for an answer in Godfrey and pressuring residents, McCormick said.

“Solicitors need a permit with the Village Clerk’s office,” the mayor said. “They have to give their information to the clerk and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office does a background check on them. The clerk then goes to me before the permit is approved. My advice to people in the village is if someone knocks on their door, ask for their permit.”

Presently, Mayor McCormick said only two companies — Clearway Solar Fiber and Solutions Solar Company — have permits in the Village of Godfrey to solicit, and they have four total personnel at this time between them.

Anyone who feels pressured or encounters someone who doesn’t have a permit should immediately contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433.

More like this: