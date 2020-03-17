GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey made an additional announcement today about an effort to ensure government services go on as planned, but at the same time follow the social-distancing recommended because of the coronavirus.

Godfrey Mayor McCormick has announced Monday that Village Hall will restrict access of its offices to the public effective Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020, until further notice. During the restriction, all village employees will continue to be on-site and working to assist any needs a resident may need help. The doors will be locked to the public but residents can still access any department by making an appointment.

Mayor McCormick added: “We are still here, and ready to help with resident needs, we are just being mindful of the CDC’s social distancing recommendations and this restriction will help us continue providing quality service that will protect our staff, and the public.”

All Parks & Recreation events will also be postponed until further notice.

To make an appointment you can call the appropriate department:

Mayor’s office: (618) 466-3324

Article continues after sponsor message

Clerk’s Office: (618) 466-3381

Economic Development: (618) 466-3325

Building & Zoning: (618) 466-1206

Parks & Recreation: (618) 466-1483

Public Works: (618) 466-3133

Engineering Dept: (618) 466-4319

For any questions or concerns related to this press release you may contact the Mayor’s office at (618) 466-3324

More like this: