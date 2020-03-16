Godfrey Mayor Announces Village Hall Access Restriction Measure To Address Social Distancing Concerns & Ensure Continuity Of Service
GODFREY - In an effort to protect residents and staff and ensure the ongoing continuity of government services, Mayor McCormick has announced Monday that Village hall will restrict access of its offices to the public effective Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020, until further notice.
During the restriction, all village employees will continue to be on-site and working to assist any needs a resident may need help with, doors will be locked to the public but residents can still access any department by making an appointment.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Mayor McCormick states:
“We are still here, and ready to help with resident needs, we are just being mindful of the CDC’s social distancing recommendations and this restriction will help us continue providing quality service that will protect our staff, and the public.”
All Parks & Recreation events will also be postponed until further notice.
To make an appointment you can call the appropriate department:
Mayor’s office: (618) 466-3324
Clerk’s Office: (618) 466-3381
Economic Development (618) 466-3325
Building & Zoning (618) 466-1206
Parks & Recreation (618) 466-1483
Public Works (618) 466-3133
Engineering Dept (618) 466-4319
More like this: