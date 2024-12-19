ALTON - A man from Godfrey was recently charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated battery after allegedly trying to pull someone on a public Alton street towards his vehicle.

Aaron R. Jackson, 41, of Godfrey, was charged on Dec. 18, 2024 with one count each of attempted kidnapping and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

On Dec. 10, 2024, Jackson approached the victim “on a public street and pulled her toward his motor vehicle,” with the specific location being a sidewalk along Pearl Street in Alton, according to court documents.

A petition filed to deny Jackson’s pretrial release describes how the situation unfolded and escalated.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Victim reports that the defendant suddenly stopped his truck, approached the victim on a public street and grabbed her by the arms,” the petition states. “He then pushed her to the ground and attempted to drag her back to a nearby vehicle."

Speaking to authorities, the victim in this case described “striking and kicking” Jackson before he returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. Jackson later claimed the altercation was an incident of “road rage,” not attempted kidnapping.

“Defendant was located and admitted to having a confrontation with the victim, but claimed that he approached her in a fit of ‘road rage’ because he thought she was parked too far into the street, and had no intention of pulling her to his vehicle,” the petition states.

Jackson was arrested by the Alton Police Department. According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office records, he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: