ALTON - Batrail D. Johnson, 44, of Godfrey, was charged today with one count of Attempted Murder after an incident that occurred in the 1200 block of Belle Street in Alton on Sunday morning.

Alton Police were called to the scene early Sunday morning to investigate a stabbing that occurred in the area.

"The investigation quickly revealed that this incident was not a random act," the Alton Police Department said in a release. "Instead, police learned the victim, a 37-year-old from Edwardsville, had run to a nearby residence after being injured during an argument by a known associate in the area.

"Alton Police Investigators worked diligently, and identified Batrail D. Johnson, 44 years old of Godfrey, as the suspect in this incident. Johnson was taken into custody by Alton Police on Wednesday afternoon, and this morning the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with one count of Attempt Murder. Bond for the aforementioned charge was set for $250,000 by The Honorable Judge Tognarelli."

Alton Police Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido commended the work of every officer-involved and said, “In Alton, we are fortunate to have some of the best investigators in our area; on the street and in the Investigation Division. This case is another example of their excellent work.”

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

