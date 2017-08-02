GODFREY - Due to severe storms in the early morning hours of July 23, Godfrey has lifted its burning ban for only the month of August.

Normally, burning of yard waste in the Village of Godfrey is prohibited in August. This is partially due to the village's burning rules being handled by the Department of the Interior following a suit against the village nearly a decade old. After severe storms, which many village residents believe dropped a tornado, on July 23, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said people in the village will be able to clean some large fallen limbs, branches and trees through burning - but only through the month of August.

The proposal was brought to the village attorney, and then subsequently taken to the village board during Tuesday night's meeting. The board and mayor approved an emergency lifting of the burning ban, which implemented the normal rules for burning in October during the month of August, during which burning in Godfrey is usually prohibited.

"Everything is the same as it is during the month of October," McCormick said. "We're hopefully helping a lot of people dealing with a lot of damage in the village. I know it will anger a few people, but it is short term, and we decided to do it like this so people with breathing problems will know about it."

Article continues after sponsor message

McCormick said the emergency lifting of the ordinance was required due to the village's inability to assist all of its residents with storm cleanup. He said trucks from the village were dispatched across the area, but were not able to go onto private property. Only branches and limbs brought to the curb were able to be discarded.

"We thought it would be wise to lift the ban to help people clean some things up," he said.

The lifting of the normal August ban means people within the Village of Godfrey will be allowed to burn items between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays only through the month of August. All fires must be watched and tended.

More information on the lifting of the burning ban for the month of August may be found on the village's website.

More like this: