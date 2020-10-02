GODFREY -Alton Fire Department along with other area fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire at Imo’s Pizza at 2704 Godfrey Road. The fire call came around 3:20 a.m.early Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived they had heavy smoke visible. Once inside they encountered heavy fire.

Godfrey and East Alton Fire Departments responded to the scene to help Alton battle the serious blaze. Alton Police Department was on scene to help with traffic control.

“Imo’s suffered serious damage and will be closed for an extended period of time. As of right now, we are unsure of what caused the fire but it is not suspicious.” Alton Fire Chief Jessie Jemison said.

No injuries were reported. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is helping with the investigation.

