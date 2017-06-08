GODFREY - A recent survey making its rounds online and on social media is asking residents of Godfrey how they may feel about a future "off-leash" dog park in the village.

The survey was created by Godfrey resident Chip Wallace who recently moved to the area from a location with such a park. Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Kimbery Caughran said Wallace currently walks his dog around Godfrey's parks, but hoped an off-leash park may be established in the future.

Caughran said the results of that survey, which can be found on both the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department website and Facebook page, will be discussed at a Godfrey Parks and Recreation Board meeting set for this coming Friday.

The costs, design and location of such are park are all currently unknown, Caughran said.

"We will discuss the results of that survey at our park and rec board meeting Friday," she said. "The location is yet to be determined. Dogs are welcome at our parks currently, but they must be on a leash."

At last check, Caughran said the survey had 41 takers early last week when last she checked it. She said she was unsure whether the majority of responses have been positive or negative. The survey will continue to be available at least through Friday, and possibly even longer if Wallace so chooses.

