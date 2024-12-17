Fire Chief Eric Cranmer emphasized the significance of the award, attributing it to the hard work and dedication of the team involved in the project.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication that went into creating a firehouse that serves both our firefighters and the community," Cranmer said.

The project was supported by the Board of Trustees, which includes members Matt Horn, Jack Leonard, and Gerard Fischer. Their guidance and support were instrumental throughout the planning and implementation phases.

Additionally, the district acknowledged the contributions of Don Wojtkowski, who played a key role in ensuring that the project was designed and delivered with precision.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District expressed pride in this accomplishment, highlighting the collaborative effort that made the new firehouse a reality.

