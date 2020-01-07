GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District issued a Box Alarm in a heavy blaze in the 5200 block of Brook Road, an actual Alton address, but it the district's jurisdiction on Tuesday morning. Alton and Fosterburg Fire Department responded to help fight the fire.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said the call to the department came in at around 6 a.m. Tuesday and there was heavy smoke when they arrived.

"There was a large body of fire in the basement and it burned through the trusses," he said. "The homeowner attempted to put the fire out and did have minor burns. The kitchen was burned seriously."

QEM and Brighton went to the Godfrey Fire Protection District stations to back up Godfrey.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

