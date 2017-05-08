GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District members and multiple other fire departments battled a blaze that involved an L-shaped industrial shed on Sunday.

The fire call came in at 4:30 p.m., located in the 8400 block of Montclair Avenue, behind Henley Nursery. When Godfrey Fire Protection District members arrived on the scene, one side of the industrial shed was fully engulfed.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Eric Cranmer said the blaze was a Box Alarm fire and Brighton, Fosterburg and QEM Fire Departments also arrived and fought the fire. Alton Memorial paramedics were also on the scene.

“Apparently, an individual there said they had been burning a brush pile earlier in the day and thought it spread from that,” Cranmer said of the fire. “We hauled in approximately 65,000 gallons of water between the different departments.

“Our first truck on the scene noticed half the building was already heavily involved in the fire and the roof had already started to collapse. There was another large storage shed attached at the north end that had equipment stored and that was our focus to try to stop the fire.”

Cranmer said the Godfrey, Brighton, Fosterburg and QEM group worked together as a team and did a great job battling the blaze and ultimately extinguishing it.

“Everybody worked hard,” he said. “We work well in mutual aid situations as a team. We could immediately see the black header of smoke so we instantly called QEM, Brighton and Fosterburg.”

