ALTON - Godfrey Fire Protection District, Brighton and Fosterburg fire departments all joined together to battle a significant blaze Thursday morning at what was described by fire officials as “a make-shift” house on Watt Lane. The house had an Alton mailing address but was considered in the Godfrey Fire Protection District area. Brighton and Fosterburg were there to assist.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It looks like the house was made out of tarps and wood,” one of the fire officials said at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fire call came out at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and was mostly out by 10 a.m. There was still smoke coming from the make-shift house at that time.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze In Godfrey
Oct 14, 2025
Seasons Drive Home Declared 'Total Loss' Following Fire
Oct 14, 2025
Firefighter Efforts Protect Neighbors During Godfrey Blaze
Oct 15, 2025
Early Morning Barn Fire Engulfs Macoupin County Structure
Oct 21, 2025
Godfrey Firefighters Celebrate New Ladder Truck with Historic Push-In Ceremony
Today

 