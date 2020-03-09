GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District issued a Box Alarm for a structure fire at 1106 Merlin Lane and the Fosterburg Fire Department also responded to help fight the fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said the call to the department came in at around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

“The fire started outside on the deck and moved into the home. The fire damage was mainly in the kitchen and laundry room. The kitchen had a hole burnt through the floor due to the fire.”

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire to Godfrey. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

QEM and Brighton Fire Departments were called to the scene but were canceled while en route. Lifestar Ambulance also sent an ambulance to standby.

More like this: