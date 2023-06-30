Our Daily Show Interview: Village of Godfrey! Family Fun Fest!

GODFREY - Family Fun Fest is returning to Glazebrook Park in Godfrey for 2023 on July 4 starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, live music, a watermelon-eating contest, and much more family-friendly fun, capping off with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Chris Logan, director of the village’s Parks and Recreation Department, gave more details on the event on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“All of our vendors will be set up, BB the Clown’s going to be there, there’s going to be some face-painting, we’re going to have some more inflatables again - quite a few inflatables, actually - a big slide, obstacle course, these kids really like them,” Logan said. “We’re going to have a dunk tank, we’re going to try and get some of our baseball and softball coaches in there.”

Logan added that at 5:30 p.m., the design for the Great Godfrey Maze will be revealed at the event. He said the maze will be made of hemp again this year, but declined to give further details for now.

With Glazebrook Park’s recent expansions, Logan said there will be much more space for parking, and that no matter where visitors are in the park, they should have a great view of the fireworks show.

“Any part of Glazebrook Park you’re in, you’re going to have a great seat,” Logan said. “It’s going to be nice, you’re going to be pretty close to it.”

He added that there are designated no-parking areas for safety reasons, but that viewers will still be as close as possible while following safety guidelines. He also mentioned that traffic will likely be busy on Stamper Lane, especially closer to the fireworks show, but that they will have people directing traffic to the parking areas.

While there are already about six to 10 vendor groups set to be at the event, Logan said they still have spots open for vendors - if you’re interested in being a vendor at this year’s Family Fun Fest, more information and pricing is available on this form from the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department.

Robert E. Glazebrook Park is located at 1401 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. More information about this year’s Family Fun Fest is available on the Village of Godfrey website.

The full interview with Logan can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

