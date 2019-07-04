Listen to the story

GODFREY - Thursday evening is a big night at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey with the annual Family Fun Fest that includes everything from food trucks, vendors, face painting, and concludes with a fireworks display.



The schedule is listed below.

Glazebrook Park

1401 Stamper Lane

July 4, 2019

5:00 – 9:00pm Food Trucks and other vendors

Jumping Pillow

Double Inflatable Slide

BeBe the Clown

Face Painting

Balloon Art and More!

5:00 – 7:00pm Dunk the Baseball/Softball Coaches in the Dunk Tank!

$1 for 3 throws, all proceeds go to Make-A-Wish Foundation

5:30pm Revealing of the Great Godfrey Maze Design

5:35pm Baseball awards for T-ball and pitching machine teams

6:00 – 8:00pm Explore a Firetruck, Helicopter and Monster Truck! (firetruck and monster truck not verified so may not be included)

6:30pm Music by Jim Mager

8:15pm Watermelon Eating Contest

9:15pm Fireworks

