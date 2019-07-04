Godfrey Family Fun Fest is Thursday Night
GODFREY - Thursday evening is a big night at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey with the annual Family Fun Fest that includes everything from food trucks, vendors, face painting, and concludes with a fireworks display.
The schedule is listed below.
Glazebrook Park
1401 Stamper Lane
July 4, 2019
5:00 – 9:00pm Food Trucks and other vendors
Jumping Pillow
Double Inflatable Slide
BeBe the Clown
Face Painting
Balloon Art and More!
5:00 – 7:00pm Dunk the Baseball/Softball Coaches in the Dunk Tank!
$1 for 3 throws, all proceeds go to Make-A-Wish Foundation
5:30pm Revealing of the Great Godfrey Maze Design
5:35pm Baseball awards for T-ball and pitching machine teams
6:00 – 8:00pm Explore a Firetruck, Helicopter and Monster Truck! (firetruck and monster truck not verified so may not be included)
6:30pm Music by Jim Mager
8:15pm Watermelon Eating Contest
9:15pm Fireworks
