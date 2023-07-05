Family Fun Fest 2023

GODFREY - The Godfrey Family Fun Fest had a huge crowd in attendance on July 4 with multiple activities, and ended with a special fireworks display.

Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said the Family Fun Fest had a wide array of activities for families.

The festival kicked off at 5 p.m. and had everything from face painting, balloon art, inflatables, food trucks, vendors, watermelon eating contests, and much more. T-Ball and Pitching Machine awards began at 5:30 pm. Rookie Baseball, Soccer, T-Ball & Pitching Machine coaches were in a dunk tank starting at 5 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Great Godfrey Maze theme was also announced as “Family Game Night.”

Fireworks were once again extraordinary, Logan said.

“Every parking spot was taken and it was a really nice event,” he added. “I think there were thousands of people there and I think people appreciate what Godfrey is doing for the Fourth of July. It is a chance for a nice family event for people of all ages to come out.”

More like this: