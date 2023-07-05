Godfrey Family Fun Fest Has Enormous Turnout, Fun For Attendees
GODFREY - The Godfrey Family Fun Fest had a huge crowd in attendance on July 4 with multiple activities, and ended with a special fireworks display.
Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said the Family Fun Fest had a wide array of activities for families.
The festival kicked off at 5 p.m. and had everything from face painting, balloon art, inflatables, food trucks, vendors, watermelon eating contests, and much more. T-Ball and Pitching Machine awards began at 5:30 pm. Rookie Baseball, Soccer, T-Ball & Pitching Machine coaches were in a dunk tank starting at 5 p.m.
The Great Godfrey Maze theme was also announced as “Family Game Night.”
Fireworks were once again extraordinary, Logan said.
“Every parking spot was taken and it was a really nice event,” he added. “I think there were thousands of people there and I think people appreciate what Godfrey is doing for the Fourth of July. It is a chance for a nice family event for people of all ages to come out.”
