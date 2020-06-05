GODFREY - To provide relief to local businesses that have been hard hit by the COVID 19 pandemic, the Village of Godfrey introduced a stimulus package called the “Small Business Community Gift Card” program that features online vouchers sold in $20 denominations. The purchaser pays only ten dollars and fifty percent of the face value will be subsidized by the Village of Godfrey.

Response to the program has been extremely positive from both the business community and consumers. The vouchers are sold on-line through Riverbender.com. Each day a merchant is allocated 50 vouchers each. In the first two days, many of the merchants sold out within hours.

The goal of the program is to generate increased business to local businesses and provide financial support as quickly as possible after the reopening of the economy. In just two days of the vouchers being offered for sale, checks have been made available to many local merchants. “As we reopen the economy, we want to get cash into the hands of our local businesses, drive traffic into their stores, and strengthen the buying power of our residents. This program is accomplishing those objectives. I’ve already heard of instances where folks are shopping at businesses they had not patronized for a while.” said Mayor McCormick.

The Village of Godfrey’s initial investment in the program was $50,000. With the success and overwhelming response, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved an additional $50,000 at their June 2 meeting.

Funding for the program is made available through the Godfrey Business District. Because of the funding appropriation, only retailers that have paid sales tax into the Business District are eligible to participate. If an eligible business wishes to participate and has not been contacted, they should call Village Hall.

