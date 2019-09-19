GODFREY - Mayor McCormick is pleased to announce that the village will be working with Simmons Bank to hold another Code Red drive to prepare residents for the “second” severe weather season that is nearly upon us.

The callback system “Code Red” operated by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency is designed to send group emergency messages to a caller’s cell or home phone that warns residents of imminent severe weather like severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings, the service is free to those who sign up.

Chris Sichra will be conducting the drive and has been serving as Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator for the past 6 years. He has an extensive public safety background that involved two and a half decades experience working in career safety positions for the City of St Louis that included time with the Airport Police Dept, the St Louis Marshal’s Office and 20 years as a St Louis city Firefighter/EMT/Haz-Mat Tech, to which he just retired from earlier this month.

His mission focuses on a “collaborative approach” to provide continuing local support to the Madison County Code Red program which involves ongoing public education about severe weather and preparing people for disasters by teaching them measures they can take at home to plan, mitigate, prepare, and respond in order to better protect their family and property.

The drive will be held at the new Simmons Bank Branch located at 2810 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035 on Thursday, September 26th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Sichra strongly encourages residents living in outlying suburban or rural areas without public warning sirens to sign up for the program, since it may be the only warning a resident may get to take cover, especially if it is late at night. Sichra adds that he is especially appreciative of the Madison County EMA staff, Mary-Kate Brown and Tony Falconio for all their hard work operating and seeing to the continued success of the Code Red program.

Mayor McCormick has continually worked during his term towards seeking opportunities to improve resident safety and praised Sichra’s commitment over the past 5-6 years educating residents and representing village interests during times of crisis by encouraging cooperation between local government and businesses. He is extremely grateful to Simmons Bank for hosting the event and says that the village strives towards working with the business community when it comes to preparing for, responding to or recovering from any disaster.

you can sign up online at the following link: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/68684CD288F8

