GODFREY - Homes by Emmons and Cress is one of Godfrey’s top homebuilders and are known for meeting and exceeding the expectations of their buyers. For over 30 years, they planned and provided communities with quality built homes and condominiums in Godfrey and Jerseyville, Illinois.

The company is a family business started by Bob Emmons in 1987. Bob started working for Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab Engineers (SMS) in Alton in 1969. During his 10 years there, he worked on many of the existing subdivisions in the Alton/Godfrey area. After leaving SMS, Bob started buying and developing property of his own in the area. He started in residential construction in 1987 and was owner of Country Home Builders, which built many fine homes in the Godfrey area. Subdivisions developed are Arrow Wood Country Estates, Country Cove Estates, Heritage Gardens, The Estates at Eagle Ridge, Estates at Summerfield and Villages at Summerfield.



Daughter Amy Cress joined the business in 2000. Amy earned a degree in finance from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, and worked in St. Louis for over 10 years for Bank of America.

She joined the construction company in 2000 to manage the daily operations of the Sales Office, which include Payroll and Accounting, Design and Drafting, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Homeowner Relations.

Amy works closely with the homeowners to design their new home or condominium. She assists homeowners with their Homeowner Selection Process, which helps ensure it is enjoyable and memorable. She is available in the office daily to answer questions during the construction and receives any customer service calls after construction is complete.

Todd Cress, Amy’s husband, came on board in 2008. While Amy acts as the business manager, Todd keeps things humming along out on the construction sites.

Aside from Bob, Amy and Todd, the company employs four full-time and one part-time craftsman. These seasoned and professional individuals are responsible for all finish work and painting. Other construction functions are subcontracted.

Homes by Emmons and Cress distinguishes themselves by being a small-town builder of quality custom homes and above market multi-family housing for the community. “Our clients and the community of Godfrey expect to see nicer quality. Builder-grade construction is not a product that is desired,” said Amy.

Amy feels that the state of the homebuilding industry is in a unique situation. Because prices for building materials is up along with interest rates, the cost of homes is currently expensive. On the other side of the equation is the elevated demand for housing.

“Even if existing housing can be found, the costs of the updates can be comparable to go ahead and build new,” said Amy. As such, their company is quite busy with new construction of single family homes.

The same holds true for multi-family housing. The company currently has 88 units under ownership and management. They get calls daily for people looking for an apartment. At present they have no vacancies.

With the demand for rental, they are developing fourplex units at Lars Hoffman Crossing. Two units are being constructed. As they become occupied, additional units will be built for a total of ten. In terms of amenities, these units will be the nicest of anything they have created.

Other future endeavors of Emmons and Cress include the completion of their Summerfield development. Bob developed Phase 3 of Summerfield, which is the Estates at Summerfield off of Pierce Lane. He also developed Phase 4 of Summerfield, which is the Villages at Summerfield. Phase 4 is the newest phase with only 9 houses constructed on the new 39 new lots.

Emmons and Cress pride themselves in working with home buyers to create a custom home from start to finish.

