GODFREY - Godfrey officials have issued a continuation of the burn ban and remind residents of hazards due to the extremely dry atmospheric conditions.

The ban will continue until December 28, 2017.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said: "People should not be burning at all because of the hazardous atmospheric conditions and severe drought. It has been so long since we had rain and it is so dry.

"The fire up on the River Road could have been from someone throwing a cigarette out and they have been fighting that for three days. From what I have heard, there is no concern that it could spread beyond that area because the firefighters are containing it, but my concern is what if this happens somewhere else in our area."

McCormick praised the Godfrey Fire Protection District fire fighters for their work on assisting QEM Fire Protection District in the bluffs fire.

"They have been up there off and on for the last three days," he said. "From what I understand the fire is almost impossible to get to, but they are containing it. I am always proud of our firefighters."

