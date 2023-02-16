Get The Latest News!

GODFREY - Ground broke Thursday morning at the new Godfrey Firehouse site located at 3023 Godfrey Road.

The $6.5 million project will feature drive-thru apparatus bays, medical and other supplies space, and training and administrative areas such as meeting spaces, offices, and living quarters.

This new 15,000-square-foot facility will replace the two current Godfrey firehouses, centralizing them into one location and allowing for better and more efficient manpower allocation during emergency response.

The owner’s representative is Northstar Management and the architect is FGM Architects. S. M. Wilson & Co. has been selected to serve as the Construction Manager.

Construction on the site has begun since the demolition of the former Hi-Way House Motel that previously sat on the property.

It's estimated that the new firehouse will be completed around the end of 2023.

New Godfrey Fire Station Location

