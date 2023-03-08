Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings, March 7, 2023

GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board of Trustees denied a liquor license request from a local restaurant, progressed two rezoning requests, and appointed a new Sustainability Commission member at their March 7 meeting.

One of the agenda items that was not approved would have granted a liquor license to Shanghai House, located at 5741 Godfrey Road. Mayor Mike McCormick said the owner of the business failed to submit the paperwork to reapply for a liquor license since it had been granted one by the village over three years ago. The board did not vote on the ordinance.

Two ordinances amending the zoning classification for two properties were given a first reading by the board and will be considered for final approval at the next meeting. The properties in question are 6212 and 6214 Isabel St. in Godfrey. Both properties’ zoning classifications will change from “M-1” Manufacturing to “R-3” Single Family Residential.

The Board of Trustees also approved the appointment of Bob Carter to the Godfrey Sustainability Commission.

