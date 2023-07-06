Godfrey Board Appoints Several Village Officials
Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings, July 5, 2023
GODFREY - Several members of various committees, commissions, and more for the Village of Godfrey were appointed or re-appointed at Wednesday night’s Village Board of Trustees meeting.
Trustees approved the reappointment of the following members of the Planning & Zoning Commission: Robin Long, Andrew Bowen, Martha Morse, David Gentry, Gerard Fischer, Matt Horn, and Joseph Mays.
The Parks & Recreation Committee gained one new member, Craig Lombardi, who also serves as a village trustee. The following members were re-appointed: Trish Holmes, Mike Walters, Craig Rathgeb, Rob Hasse, Steve Thompson, Ed Lindsay, Mark Lorch, Karen McAtee, and Chris Logan.
The village’s Community Planning, Economic Development, and Infrastructure (CPEDI) Committee also gained one new member, Andrew Ambrose. Reappointed members were Jim Mager, Sharon O’Neal, Linda Wheaton, John Keller, Jennifer Russell, Karen McAtee, Sarah Woodman, and Susan Robbins.
The following individuals were also reappointed to their respective commissions and committees:
Sustainability Commission
- Virginia Woulfe-Beile
- Chris Logan
- Minerva Stalker
- Susan Murray
- Don Dieckmann
- Betsy Papin, Sr.
- Maxine Pohlman
- Rev. Pat Powers
- Bob Carter
Stormwater Committee
- Rich Beran
- Virginia Woulfe-Beile
- Augie Wuellner
- Andi Yancey
- Jeremy Linley
- Sever Leone
Emergency Services & Disaster Agency (ESDA) Committee
- Fire Chief Eric Cranmer
- Lt. Michael Keshner
- Christoper Sichra
Internet Committee
- John Uhl
- Susan Robbins
Census Committee
- John Uhl
- Susan Robbins
Safety Committee
- Susan Robbins
- Chris Logan
- Jim Lewis
- Tony Cain
- Brad Hoffman
Each of these appointed and re-appointed officials are set to serve terms expiring on April 30, 2024.
A full recording from the July 5 Village Board meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.
