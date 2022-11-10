GODFREY – Godfrey Fire Protection District Assistant Chief David Bellitto recently marked his 28th anniversary as a member of the fire district.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer praised Bellitto for his longtime dedication and commitment to the fire service. The two consider themselves part of the long-time veteran group of the agency. Cranmer also said he has always enjoyed his time working with Bellitto.

David said working as a fire department team member and first responder is something he always wanted to do. He said he feels there aren’t many people who get to say they always wanted to be in a certain craft or occupation.

David’s main reason for being a member of the firefighter team is “helping people.”

“It is enjoyable helping the public,” he said. “I feel being part of a group of firefighters is like a brotherhood.”

Chief Cranmer closed with the following statement: “Thank you Assistant Chief Bellitto for 28 years of dedication to the Godfrey Fire District.”

