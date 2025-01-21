Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees

GODFREY – The Village of Godfrey is moving forward with a nearly $700,000 project to extend Stamper Lane.

Trustees on Tuesday night unanimously approved a contract with Stutz Excavating Inc. of Alton for the Stamper Lane Extension project. With a maximum cost of $692,541.81, the extension will be funded using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.

The project will see Stamper Lane expand by 200 feet east of Godfrey Road. This will change the current three-way intersection of Godfrey Road and Stamper Lane into a four-way intersection, which will require modifying the current traffic signals.

The village received two total bids for the project, with Stutz submitting the lowest bid and therefore being awarded the contract.

A full recording of the Jan. 21, 2025 Godfrey Village Board meeting is available on Riverbender.com/video.

