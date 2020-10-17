GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters, along with Alton and Fosterburg Fire Department, battled a heavy blaze into Saturday evening on Mary Drive in Godfrey.

Those involved were: Chief 1400, Engine 1412, Engine 1422, Brush 1471, Brush 1472, Alton Fire Department and Fosterburg Fosterburg on scene.

Godfrey thanked Alton and Fosterburg for assisting. There was considerable damage to the Mary Drive home from the fire as it was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

