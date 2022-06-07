GODFREY - Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising motorists to pre-plan for a temporary detour this week starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, on Wenzel Road.

Following a previous delay so that a utility company could complete another project at the same location on Wenzel last month, Godfrey Public Works has rescheduled the culvert project and will be closing Wenzel Road to “thru traffic” at Roach Road and at Seiler Road beginning Wednesday morning, 6/8/22 (for tree removal) then will close again Thursday 6/9/22 to begin the actual project. Wenzel will remain closed for approximately two (2) weeks with an expected reopening on Friday 6/17/22.

Local residents on Wenzel will still have access to their homes. The repair project will be focused on replacing a drainage culvert that runs under Wenzel Road near the Fosterburg Water Tank.

Sichra states that local first responder agencies and mutual aid companies (Fire, Police, EMS) as well as local utility companies have already been notified of the upcoming temporary closure so that they can adjust their response routes accordingly. Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

Any questions regarding the closure can be directed to the Village Streets Dept at (618) 466-3133.

