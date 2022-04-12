BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial girls soccer team is in good hands with senior goalkeeper Kaylyn Aiello. She made 13 saves against Marquette Catholic High School on Monday (April 11) in the 3-2 loss, but things could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for her terrific second-half effort.

The funny part is goalkeeper isn’t even her preferred position. She’s usually a midfielder but gained the starting position after senior Emily Williams went down with an injury.

Since then Kaylyn has played in eight of the 11 games for CM with an even 4-4 record. Through those eight games she’s recorded 65 total saves with a .793 save percentage.

Kaylyn is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month For Civic Memorial.

After the loss, she remained humble to her teammates and refused to talk about herself.

“I just feel like it was a really good game. I feel like our defense limited the shots on goal.”

When asked if this was one of her better performances she said “I’d say so, yeah. But just the team in general, not just me. I think all of us hustled a lot today.”

The Eagles went down 2-0 within 11 minutes but battled back to tie things up with sophomore forward Abrianna Garrett’s brace. Marquette regained the lead again in the 61st minute from a headed goal to make it 3-2.

There wasn’t much Kaylyn could have done to stop that one, but she made some great second-half saves to make sure the Explorers’ lead never grew past one goal.

Back on Thursday, April 7, CM traveled to undefeated Triad and was handed their biggest loss of the season by a score of 9-0. Kaylyn kept her head up and had a positive attitude, nevertheless.

“I think that’s one of the most important things about soccer. Just to take that day and think about what you did wrong but after that put it behind you because it’s a new day and a new game.”

She’ll have to put this loss behind her quickly because the Eagles are back in action today (April 12). They head to Father McGivney to take on the Griffins at 4:30 p.m.

