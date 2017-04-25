DOW, ILLINOIS – TreeHouse Wildlife Center’s annual Go WILD! summer camp is scheduled to start back up again this June following three successful summers as a hands-on wildlife education experience for children within the Riverbend area. This year’s camps will continue to feature themed sessions for each age group and an extended third day in an effort to better instill knowledge and appreciation in our youth for the natural world and its wild inhabitants.

TreeHouse Wildlife Center has designed its summer camp series to better reach our area’s youth to not just create a memorable experience for the week, but instill knowledge and appreciation for the wild world they can always utilize and share! TreeHouse’s camps are broken down into three different age groups with two different session options, dates as follows: Age Group: 6-8 – Wild About Wildlife (June 12th, 13th, 14th and July 10th, 11th, and 12th) Age Group: 9-11 – TreeHouse Rangers (June 19th, 20th, 21st, and July 17th, 18th, 19th) Age Group: 12-14 – Junior Rehabbers (June 26th, 27th, 28th and July 24th, 25th, 26th). Each camp introduces campers to native wildlife, their importance in the ecosystem, and ways individuals can help these backyard neighbors. Campers will participate in games, crafts, patient case studies, and projects to be utilized as enrichment for resident mammals. Campers will also get the chance to see rehabilitators in action and experience wildlife up close and personal in ways that regular visitors and school programs cannot. The center’s Go WILD! camps are sure to be an experience your child will cherish and remember the rest of their lives!

Established in 1979, Treehouse Wildlife Center is located right outside of Alton, IL and is open to the public seven days a week. For detailed camp information or more about the center, please visit our website, our Facebook page, or contact Caitlyn Campbell at (815)-274-9201.