ALTON - The Alton Renegades Youth Football and Cheerleading extended a thank you to the Alton Police Department for their program support and for sharing their information about the Glow In Dark Bingo Saturday, March 18.

The Alton Renegades St. Patty’s Glow-N-Dark Bingo is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Loyal Order Of Moose, 730 Wesley Drive, Wood River, 62095.

Ticket price includes six bingo cards for 10 games, one glow dabber, one glow hat, and fun. Those who attend must be 18 or older.

For tickets, click below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alton-renegades-st-pattys-glow-n-dark-bingo-tickets-529908128477

