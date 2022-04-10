BELLEVILLE - The University of Illinois Extension will host a Global Youth Service Day on Saturday, April 30th, 2022, from 9:00 am to noon at the Turkey Hill Grange in Belleville for youth ages 12 and up.

"If you like escape rooms then you will love participating in the Ag Innovators Escape Box challenge. We will work with youth in groups of 6-8 to complete and solve an Ag Innovators Escape Box then visit our Community Service stations."

Community Service Stations will include:

Notes of encouragement for the Meals on Wheels program

Decorations of paper sacks for the Meals on Wheels program

Creation of "thinking of you" cards for local nursing homes

All youth participants that complete the challenge will receive a Rubik's cube and be entered to win a gift basket.

They will be accepting two canned goods for the price of admission and collecting plastic lids for a "Build-a-Bench" 4-H project.

Please register by April 25th, 2022, at https://go.illinois.edu/GlobalYouthServiceDay.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to attend, call the registration office at 618-344-4230.

